Join the Canadian Society of Decorative Arts (CSDA) for the Young Professionals & Creatives talk with Mary Ratcliffe. July 15.

Jul 2, 2021

CSDA Presents: Mary Ratcliffe Studio

Join the Canadian Society of Decorative Arts (CSDA) for the Young Professionals & Creatives talk with Mary Ratcliffe. July 15 at 7 pm. $10-$30, members free.

Mary Ratcliffe will discuss the birth of Mary Ratcliffe Studio. MRS is a Toronto-based, longevity-minded furniture design studio committed to exceptional craftsmanship and creating pieces to be passed down through history.

The CSDA/CCAD @csda_ccad initiated the Young Professionals & Creatives (YP&C) membership to further its commitment to diversity and to reflect the growing interest in areas such as design, architecture, fashion, and environmentally responsible practices.

