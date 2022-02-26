Curious Minds Speaker Series: Nights to Remember: The Great Concerts

There are certain performances that change the course of musical history, producing an unprecedented collision of artist and audience, setting and sound. In this lively series from musicologist and Humber College professor Dr. Andrew Scott, we’ll take a globe-trotting, genre-spanning survey of six concerts that altered the course of modern music, redefining popular genres and the cultural movements that they fed and inspired. From a Beatles extravaganza to jazz and classical masters taking flight at Carnegie Hall to a stirring Aretha Franklin performance in front of Barack Obama, this will be an electrifying journey through modern musical history—and a celebration of an inspiring ritual that we’ve learned not to take for granted: the magic that comes when a great musician performs on a concert stage.

Led by Dr. Andrew Scott, University professor and program coordinator of the Bachelor of Music Degree, Humber College.

Tuesdays, March 1 – April 12, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM