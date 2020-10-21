Cycling in the Green New Decade – Film Discussion “Bicycle” – EcoFair Toronto

Cycling culture is about people on bikes, but supporting cycling culture also means safe streets for all. Safer streets are supported through well-designed infrastructure, such as roads, sidewalks, speed limits and bike lanes. In 2020, Toronto Council approved a fast-track plan to install 40km of bike lanes, including Bloor St W bike lanes to Runnymede Rd and Danforth Ave bike lanes east to Dawes Rd. In the last four months, bike shops have been busy and bike lanes filled with riders of all ages. Oct 31 at 4 pm. Free.

Cyclists, drivers, pedestrians or a transit users, are invited to join in a discussion on cycling culture in Toronto to accompany the film Bicycle (2014) presented by EcoFair Toronto.For more information go to www.ecofairtoronto.org.

Register Free at Eventbrite Here: Cycling in the Green New Decade