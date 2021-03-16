Dance Criticism: Perceptions, challenges and the future

In today’s digital, hyper-documented age, does dance criticism hold the same value it once did? How do dance artists relate to the practice of criticism? The Dance Current and Turn Out Radio are asking these questions and more across print, radio and a live digital gathering to explore both the challenges and opportunities of dance criticism today. Chair of Dance Media Group, Timea Wharton-Suri looks ahead to the future of criticism with some of Canada’s leading performance writers and dancers. April 15 at 4 pm. https://trellis.org/dance-criticism-convo