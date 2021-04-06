Rotman one-hour livestream featuring Daniel Susskind (Fellow, Economics, University of Oxford; Visiting Professor, King’s College London; Author), in conversation with Gillian Hadfield (Schwartz Reisman Chair in Technology and Society; Professor of Law; Professor of Strategic Management; Director, Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society, University of Toronto) on “A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond” May 13 from 1-2 pm. Cost : $29.50 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 paperback copy of “A World Without Work” which will be shipped to customers after the session). Please register in advance on the website.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210513Daniel-Susskind