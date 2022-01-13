Join TORP and thought leaders from the Danish and Canadian design communities for Danish Desire: Sustainable Methods in Architecture & Design, Saturday, January 22 from 2-3 pm EST, part of the DesignTO 2022 Festival.

Our panelists will explore how design plays a key role in fighting climate change, and what can be learned from green initiatives in Denmark. Featuring Louis Becker of Henning Larsen Architects in Denmark; Katja Aga Thom of Agathom Architects, Toronto; Lene Tanggaard of Kolding Design School, Denmark; and Kasper Holst Pedersen of PP Møbler, renowned furniture maker in Denmark.

Please visit torpinc.com/dd22 for more information and to register.

This free event is hosted by TORP, the Danish Consulate General in Toronto, and as a feature of the Nordic Bridges initiative at Harbourfront Centre.