Good Guys: How Men Can Be Better Allies for Women in the Workplace

One hour Rotman Events livestream discussion featuring David G. Smith, PhD, Associate Professor of Sociology, College of Leadership and Ethics, United States Naval War College and W. Brad Johnson, PhD, Professor of Psychology, Department of Leadership, Ethics, and Law, United States Naval Academy; Faculty Associate, Graduate School of Education, Johns Hopkins University. Feb 24 at 5 pm. $39. Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210224GoodGuys

Date And Time

2021-02-24 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-02-24 @ 06:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

Virtual Event

