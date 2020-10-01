NOW MagazineAll EventsDavid Miller on How Cities Are Fixing the Climate Crisis

David Miller on How Cities Are Fixing the Climate Crisis

Hot Docs at Home online event.

At this premiere launch of his powerful new book, Solved, former Mayor of Toronto David Miller will discuss how cities are taking bold new approaches to climate change, offering models for lowering emissions that need to be sped up and scaled.

In conversation with CBC’s Matt Galloway, Miller will share inspiring sustainability initiatives in places like Los Angeles, Oslo, Shenzhen and Melbourne, as well as right here in Toronto. He’ll reveal what both policymakers and citizens must do to make them truly global.

Oct 5 at 7:30 pm ET. $7. Register online.

 

Date And Time

2020-10-05 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-10-05 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-05

Event Tags

