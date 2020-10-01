David Miller on How Cities Are Fixing the Climate Crisis

Hot Docs at Home online event.

At this premiere launch of his powerful new book, Solved, former Mayor of Toronto David Miller will discuss how cities are taking bold new approaches to climate change, offering models for lowering emissions that need to be sped up and scaled.

In conversation with CBC’s Matt Galloway, Miller will share inspiring sustainability initiatives in places like Los Angeles, Oslo, Shenzhen and Melbourne, as well as right here in Toronto. He’ll reveal what both policymakers and citizens must do to make them truly global.

Oct 5 at 7:30 pm ET. $7. Register online.