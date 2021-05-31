#3 in Centre for Free Expression at Ryerson Series: Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives. While Big Tech enterprises offer many obvious benefits, there is growing public awareness they present a variety of societal threats. It is much less clear how to tame Big Tech and what the alternatives might be. Panel discussion by experts who issued the recent Defund Big Tech, Refund Community statement and will discuss how their own community-oriented activism helps demonstrate that another tech is possible. June 10 at 4 pm. Free.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/defund-big-tech-refund-communities

Panelists:

Lilly Irani, Associate Professor of Communication & Science Studies, University of California, San Diego;

Pedro Reynolds-Cuellar, Ph.D. student at the MIT Media Lab; Member, MIT Center for Civic Media; Co-Founder, the Colombian design for social justice collective ‘Diversa’

Dawn Walker, PhD Candidate at the University of Toronto Faculty of Information, Member of Hypha Worker Co-operative, co-organizer Our Networks.

Moderator:

Andrew Clement, Professor Emeritus & Co-Founder Identity Privacy and Security Institute, University of Toronto Faculty of Information.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

Zoom link to event http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.