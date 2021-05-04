Demise of School Libraries: Consequences & Options

CFE at Ryerson panel discussion. School libraries and the teacher-librarians who give them life are disappearing due to education budget cuts. But what will be the costs for current and future generations of students in a world awash with misinformation and when skills to think critically are more important than ever? May 12 at 4 pm. Free. Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Panelists:

Michael W. Apple, John Bascom Professor of Curriculum and Instruction and Educational Policy Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison

Brandi Bartok, President, Manitoba School Library Association, Kamaljit Purewal, Vancouver-based Elementary Teacher Librarian

Dianne Oberg, Professor Emerita, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta

Moderator:

Richard Beaudry, Information Specialist and Librarian; Chair, CFLA Intellectual Freedom Committee

This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

Co-sponsors: Canadian School Libraries, Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Ontario Library Association, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/demise-school-libraries-consequences-options