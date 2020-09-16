Demystifying Technology: Terminology, Gadgets and Building Digital Literacy

Each year, new technology hits the “shelves” that push our community into the next chapter of technological advancement and normalization. Not only is it important to know about opportunities created by new tech, but also which technologies generate value for users versus those that can be a waste of time. Learn about the possibilities that new technologies create, which apps and services are free of charge and worthwhile, and what technologies (health, VR, AI) are creating value for us at an exponential rate. 1 pm. Free.