NOW MagazineAll EventsDemystifying Technology: Terminology, Gadgets and Building Digital Literacy

Demystifying Technology: Terminology, Gadgets and Building Digital Literacy

Demystifying Technology: Terminology, Gadgets and Building Digital Literacy

by
42 42 people viewed this event.

Each year, new technology hits the “shelves” that push our community into the next chapter of technological advancement and normalization. Not only is it important to know about opportunities created by new tech, but also which technologies generate value for users versus those that can be a waste of time. Learn about the possibilities that new technologies create, which apps and services are free of charge and worthwhile, and what technologies (health, VR, AI) are creating value for us at an exponential rate. 1 pm. Free.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual event

Event registration closed.
 

Date And Time

2020-09-24@01:00 PM to
@02:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-16

Location Page

Virtual event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.