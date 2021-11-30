Readers' Choice 2021

Canadian Writers in Person Lecture Series- Katłįà (Catherine) Lafferty

Nov 30, 2021

Dene writer Katłįà (Catherine) Lafferty reads from Land-Water-Sky/Ndè-Tı-Yat’a.

During 2021 and 2022, readings are available online and can be accessed according to the schedule. Zoom links will be made available a week before the reading

Readings are free and open to members of the public and to members of the York community.

Our lineups consist of a unique selection of emerging and established Canadian writers, whose writing explores a broad range of topics, and a variety of geographical and cultural landscapes. Featuring seasoned and emerging poets and fiction writers, the series highlights Canada’s ever-growing literary talent.

All readings are held Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada).

Join Zoom Meeting

https://yorku.zoom.us/j/97389121222?pwd=Ky9YWWFRS2FNNU9HaHlVL01ud1dxZz09

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Tue, Dec 7th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

