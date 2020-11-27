Dessert Person: Hot Docs at Home

Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation, winning followers with her lip-smacking takes on our favourite sugary treats. Perfectly timed to the holiday baking season, the YouTube star joins Iron Chef Canada judge Tara O’Brady to discuss Dessert Person, her first-ever cookbook. As Claire recounts her unique culinary journey, including stops at Harvard, McGill and a Parisian pastry school, she’ll describe the creative process behind swoon-worthy recipes like Babkallah (a babka-challah mashup), Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, and Malted Forever Brownies, and assess the important cultural changes that are reshaping the food world. Livestreamed Dec 15 at 7:30 pm.

In Partnership with: Penguin Random House Canada and Indigo.