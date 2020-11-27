Dessert Person: Hot Docs at Home

NOW MagazineAll EventsDessert Person: Hot Docs at Home

Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation, winning followers with her lip-smacking takes on our favourite sugary treats. Perfectly timed to the holiday baking season, the YouTube star joins Iron Chef Canada judge Tara O’Brady to discuss Dessert Person, her first-ever cookbook. As Claire recounts her unique culinary journey, including stops at Harvard, McGill and a Parisian pastry school, she’ll describe the creative process behind swoon-worthy recipes like Babkallah (a babka-challah mashup), Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, and Malted Forever Brownies, and assess the important cultural changes that are reshaping the food world. Livestreamed Dec 15 at 7:30 pm.

https://boxoffice.hotdocs.ca/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=133327~fff311b7-cdad-4e14-9ae4-a9905e1b9cb0&=&utm_source=NOW&utm_medium=Listings&utm_campaign=HDHome&utm_content=AEClareSaffitz

In Partnership with: Penguin Random House Canada and Indigo.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-15 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-12-15 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books
 

Registration End Date

2020-12-15

Location Page

Virtual Event

