Digging into Archives

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington Zoom discussion with artist, Hiba Abdallah, and archivist, Tamara Rayan. Moderated by curator, Sandy Saad-Smith the discussion will touch on some of the most compelling issues around the nature and meaning of the archive. Looking at the archive as a conceptual and physical space in which memories are preserved and history decided, the talk will explore questions around the ways in which we create, store, and circulate information. April 22 from 6 to 8 pm.

https://www.vac.ca/hiba-abdallah-100-years-then-and-hereafter.html

About the exhibition:

100 years then and hereafter is an exhibition of new works by artist Hiba Abdallah. Inspired by her excavation of Clarington’s historic archives, Abdallah looks back 100 years into the municipality’s documented history, finding diary entries, political documents, and newspaper headlines with uncanny similarities to the present moment. With her findings as the grounds for the exhibition, she examines social and political cycles, while exploring ways to disrupt the archival process when looking to the future.

Guest Archivist: Tamara Rayan

Tamara Rayan is a Palestinian settler, ARL/SAA Mosaic Fellow, and recent University of Toronto Masters of Information Studies graduate specializing in archives and records management. Anti-racist action and BIPOC representation within the archive has always been at the forefront of her archival work. She is the former co-chair for the UofT iSchool’s Diversity Working Group and is a current Steering Committee Member of the Society of American Archivists – Archivists and Archives of Color Section. Her research interests are focused on the ways in which minority and marginalized groups document and preserve their cultural heritage in the face of social pressure, colonialism, assimilation, and political oppression.