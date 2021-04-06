Dis/Able: DIY Lecture

DIS/Able will be showcasing how “dis”abled filmmakers subvert the film-making process to be more inclusive of their accessibility needs. This talk is part of the program Dis/Able: Dismantling Ableist Filmmaking with director Sharrae Lyon. April 9-30. http://CFMDC.tv

Do you have a story you want to tell? Have people told you that it’s not possible for you to tell your story? Perhaps someone in your life has a story to tell…and may need support. In this interactive talk Sharrae Lyon, director of film Delayed Echoes, invites viewers to join her in listening, moving, contemplating and feeling. Encouraging folks to gently reflect on different ways of communicating and processing our shared world. Participants will have a chance to move their bodies of all types and abilities, to explore the question: “What kind of stories do you want to tell?” A moment will be taken to think about, “What barriers do you think you have?” and “What is one thing you can do to break through that barrier?” She also shares some of her favourite organizations to reach out to if you are an aspiring filmmaker.

This program is part of a month long symposium, hosted by the Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC), on CFMDC.tv.