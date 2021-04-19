Panel discussion on Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) which are increasingly common and increasingly controversial. Seen as necessary to end difficult disputes, NDAs prevent the public from having access to important information and can perpetuate injustice. Should they be made illegal or will that cause more harm than good? April 28 at 3 pm. Free. https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/does-confidentiality-work-against-justice

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library, Whistleblowing International Network.

Zoom link to event: ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Panelists:

Julie Macfarlane, Mediator, Distinguished University Professor (Emerita), University of Windsor; author of Going Public: A Survivor’s Journey from Grief to Action

Dan Michaluk, Privacy & Information Management Lawyer; Partner, BLG

Ifeoma Ozoma, Founder and Principal, Earthseed; Tech Whistleblower

Emma Phillips, Labour and Human Rights Lawyer; Partner, Goldblatt Partners

Moderator: Anna Myers, Executive Director, Whistleblowing International Network

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.