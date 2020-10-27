The PhD Policy Studies program at Ryerson University hosts the third talk of the Speaker Series, “Does the United States Have a Democratic Future?” featuring Bill Fletcher Jr a civil rights and labour activist and author. This talk will explore the future of democracy in the United States as its current trajectory raises fear of its demise. Q&A period to follow. November 13 from 3-4 pm. Free. RSVP

About the presenter: Bill Fletcher Jr has been an activist since his teen years. He is deeply committed to workplace and community struggles as well as electoral campaigns. Fletcher is the former president of TransAfrica Forum, a Senior Scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies and the Executive Editor of globalafricanworker.com. He is the author of They’re Bankrupting Us – And Twenty Other Myths About Unions.

Moderated by: Dr. Bryan Evans, Professor, Department of Politics and Public Administration, Ryerson University.

This event is free of charge and open to all. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom details.