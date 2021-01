Dr. Cheryl Thompson’s books include Beauty in a Box: Detangling the Roots of Canada’s Black Beauty Culture and Uncle: Race, Nostalgia, and the Politics of Loyalty. Presentation, reading and Q&A. 7 pm. Free. Register ttps://www.eventbrite.ca/e/black-history-month-cheryl-thompson-author-visit-registration-125669630247?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch