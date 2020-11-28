Earthseeds: Space of the Living Presented by Black Speculative Arts Movement (BSAM) Canada

Join us for BSAM’s launch event of Earthseeds: Space of the Living, a public art project by BSAM Canada created as part of their Toronto Waterfront Artist Residency. Inspired by Octavia Butler’s Parable series, BSAM Canada plans to explore ideas of healing through a series of events and multimedia art that will appear along Toronto’s waterfront during ArtworxTO: Year of Public Art 2021. The project will focus on fostering connection, harvesting restorative energy, and opening spaces for introspection to plant seeds of change internally and externally for the future.

Have your say! BSAM Canada wants you to be part of the discussion, to speak about your connection to the Toronto waterfront and offer input into what the Earthseeds project should address.

The panel discussion will include visionaries such as award-winning artist, curator and writer Anique Jordan, Black Indigenous community educator and activist Andréa Williams, and Dr. Ayana A. H. Jamieson, scholar and founder of the Octavia E. Butler Legacy Network.

Bonus! This Earthseeds launch event will feature performances by Toronto Trans activist and artist Levyi-Alexander Love, and hip-hop artist Zakisha Brown.

This online event is free and open to the public.

Toronto Waterfront Artist residency is a partnership between Waterfront Toronto and Waterfront BIA.