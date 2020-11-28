Earthseeds: Space of the Living Discussion Panel Presented By Black Speculative Arts Movement (BSAM) Canada

Join us for the launch event of Earthseeds: Space of the Living, a public art project presented by the Black Speculative Arts Movement (BSAM) Canada created as part of their Toronto Waterfront Artist Residency*.

Inspired by Octavia Butler’s Parable series, BSAM Canada plans to explore ideas of healing through a series of events and multimedia art that will appear along Toronto’s waterfront during ArtworxTO: Year of Public Art 2021. The project will focus on fostering connection, harvesting restorative energy, and opening spaces for introspection to plant seeds of change internally and externally for the future. Dec 10 at 4 pm. Free.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bsam-canada-waterfront-residency-launch-tickets-128544759837?aff=erelexpmlt

BSAM Canada wants you to be part of the discussion, to speak about your connection to the Toronto waterfront and offer input into what the Earthseeds project should address.

The panel discussion will include artist, curator and writer Anique Jordan, Black Indigenous community educator and activist Andréa Williams, Dr. Ayana A. H. Jamieson (scholar and founder of the Octavia E. Butler Legacy Network), Toronto Trans activist and artist Levyi-Alexander Love, and hip-hop artist Zakisha Brown.

* Toronto Waterfront Artist residency is a partnership between Waterfront Toronto and Waterfront BIA.