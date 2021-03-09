Emerging Women in Today’s Pakistan

Art Forum SF presents the Virtual SALA (South Asian Literature & Arts), live series episode 2. Author and journalist Moni Mohsin in conversation with writer/editor Hamna Zubair about her novels’ inspiration, how she created the main characters, social media, and more. March 28 at 1 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/481452846570013

http://www.artforumsf.org

Moni Mohsin, born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan, is an author and a journalist. She began her career at The Friday Times, Pakistan’s first independent weekly newspaper, where she started her long-running, satirical column The Diary of a Social Butterfly. Moni has written four works of fiction — two novels, The End of Innocence and Tender Hooks aka Duty-Free and two books of collected Butterfly columns, The Diary of a Social Butterfly and The Return of the Butterfly. Her latest novel is The Impeccable Integrity of Ruby R.

Art Forum SF is a not for profit that strives to define and promote all art forms emerging from South Asia. Art Forum SF endeavor to present the visual, the literary, and the performing arts in their various versions, thus promoting a more extensive reach for South Asian voices.