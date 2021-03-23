Employment and Gender Diversity in the Trades

The Redwood presents a webinar on how and why to work in the skilled trades for women and non-binary people. April 15 from 2 to 4 pm. Free. http://genderdiversityintrades.eventbrite.ca
Learn:
* The benefits of a career in essential, in-demand skilled trades.
* Why women and gender-diverse individuals are the future of the skilled trades.
* Supportive training, pre-apprenticeship programs, employment, and apprenticeship opportunities in essential in-demand skilled trades.
Co-presented by speakers from:
EllisDon, Labour Education Centre, Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)
and The Redwood’s HVAC Staffing.
Receive the Zoom link by email 48 hours before the event starts. Please contact Abrah McKeen at 437-777-6562 or Lourdes Balce at Lbalce@theredwood.com with your inquiries.
The Redwood’s mission is to assist women and children to live free from abuse, homelessness and poverty.
Comments are Closed.