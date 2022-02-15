Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

And a Dog Called Fig

Feb 15, 2022

And a Dog Called Fig

23 23 people viewed this event.

“Into the writer’s isolation comes a dog, to sit beside the chair or to lie on the couch while the writer works, to force them outside for a walk, and suddenly, although still lonely, the writer has a companion.”

Join Eden Mills Writers Festival March Book of the Month event featuring beloved Canadian author Helen Humphreys in conversation with host Susan G. Cole. This event includes closed captioning.

Funded by the Government of Ontario.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 16th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine