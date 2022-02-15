And a Dog Called Fig

- News
“Into the writer’s isolation comes a dog, to sit beside the chair or to lie on the couch while the writer works, to force them outside for a walk, and suddenly, although still lonely, the writer has a companion.”
Join Eden Mills Writers Festival March Book of the Month event featuring beloved Canadian author Helen Humphreys in conversation with host Susan G. Cole. This event includes closed captioning.
Funded by the Government of Ontario.
Event Price - Free