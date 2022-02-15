Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 15, 2022

The Betrayal of Anne Frank

Using new technology, recently discovered documents and sophisticated investigative techniques, an international team—led by an obsessed retired FBI agent—has finally solved the mystery that has haunted generations since World War II: Who betrayed Anne Frank and her family? And why?

Join Eden Mills Writers Festival for the February Book of the Month event featuring award-winning author Rosemary Sullivan in conversation with Toronto Star Books Editor Deborah Dundas. This event includes closed captioning.

Funded by the Government of Ontario.

Wed, Feb 23rd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

