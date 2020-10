Panel discussion exploring access to transportation in Toronto and how we can improve commuter experience and encourage more sustainable, environmentally and socially responsible decisions when travelling. Featuring Panelists: Patricia Burke-Wood, Taraneh Zarin, Nahomi Ambeber and Darnel Harris. Oct 29 at 7 pm. Free.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/webinar-equity-access-the-importance-of-affordable-transportation-registration-124468248883