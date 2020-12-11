One hour livestream featuring Ethan Kross, Professor, Psychology, Psychology Department; Professor, Management & Organizations Ross School of Business, University of Michigan; Author, in conversation with Sam Maglio, Associate Professor of Marketing & Psychology, University of Toronto Scarborough, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on Ethan’s new book “Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It” (Crown, Jan. 26 2021). Please register in advance on the website. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website. Mar 25 at 5 pm. $37. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210325EthanKross