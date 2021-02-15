Livestream event with director Tamara Dawit (FINDING SALLY), Prof. Elleni Centime Zeleke (Columbia University) and author Rebecca Fisseha (Daughters of Silence) in conversation with journalist Hannah Giorgis (The Atlantic). The event will be followed by a special musical performance by Zaki Ibrahim. Finding Sally will be available for streaming, with option of French subtitles, from Feb 19 at 7 pm to Feb 24 at 7 pm.

Registration for this event is through Eventbrite and will take place via zoom webinar. You will receive a private link to view the film on Friday, February 19 and a link to the video conference on the day of the event. Live captioning will be provided. The event is organized by Cinema Politica and is by registration only. While registration for students and low income folk is free, we encourage everyone who has the means to contribute to support the work of participating artists and guest speakers.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ethiopia-then-and-now-conversation-with-tamara-dawit-and-special-guests-tickets-138972022059

In Finding Sally Tamara Dawit revisits the historical events of Ethiopia’s Revolution while she uncovers her family’s story and the disappearance of her revolutionary aunt. This conversation is inspired by her journey to retrace personal and political memory and generational loss and trauma. The discussion will also extend beyond the film as our panel of Ethiopian women will focus on the ways in which art and literature through a female lens can help unpack history and inform our understanding of present-day Ethiopia.