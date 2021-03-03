NOW MagazineAll EventsExperts Discuss “AI and Data x Supply Chain”

Experts Discuss “AI and Data x Supply Chain”

Experts Discuss “AI and Data x Supply Chain”

by
2 2 people viewed this event.

Join us for this half day event on “AI and Data x Supply Chain” where experts and practitioners in supply chain management discuss how they are leveraging AI and data to improve supply chains. The topics of each presentation will help contextualize the volatile environment with supply chain disruptions observed in 2020. April 13 9am-12 pm. Cost: Free. All are welcome. Pre-registration is required. Please register in advance on the website.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210413AIDataSupplyChain

 

Date And Time

2021-04-13 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-04-13 @ 12:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Personal & Professional Development

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.