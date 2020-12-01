The Technological Revolution in Financial Services: How Banks, Fintechs, and Customers Win Together

NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Technological Revolution in Financial Services: How Banks, Fintechs, and Customers Win Together

One hour Rotman Events livestream discussion featuring Andrew Graham (co-founder & CEO, Borrowell), Michael R. King (Lansdowne Chair in Finance, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria); co-author Richard W. Nesbitt (former CEO, Global Risk Institute in Financial Services; adjunct professor and executive-in-residence, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto), and others. Feb 1 at 5 pm. $39.

Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210201TechnologicalRevolution

