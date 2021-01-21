Facial Recognition: A pathway or threat to our future

CFE Virtual Forum Series. Millions use facial recognition technology daily to unlock smartphones and tag friends in photos. But the same technology is viewed by many as a threat to human rights and civil liberties. IBM has gotten out of the facial recognition business altogether, and Amazon and Microsoft have refused to make their facial recognition technology to the police. Can it be regulated and safely used or should it be fully or partially banned? Join a panel of experts in conversation about this technology and what should be done. Feb 3 at 4 pm. Free.

Zoom link to event: http://ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Panelists include Brenda McPhail (Director, Privacy, Technology & Surveillance Project, Canadian Civil Liberties Association), Tamir Israel (Staff Lawyer, Samuelson-Glushko Canadian Internet Policy and Public Interest Clinic),

and Jacob Schroeder (Legal Counsel, Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada). Moderated by Bernie Lucht (Executive Producer of CBC Radio’s Ideas from 1984-2012. Senior Fellow, Massey College, University of Toronto).

Co-sponsors: Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Edmonton Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/facial-recognition-pathway-or-threat-our-future