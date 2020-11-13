NOW MagazineAll EventsDo Black Lives Matter? Panel Discussion

Do Black Lives Matter? Panel Discussion

Do Black Lives Matter? Panel Discussion

by
134 134 people viewed this event.

Join Fairlawn Avenue United Church’s online panel discussion on anti-racism to look at the issues, appropriate responses, and how to become allies with Black Lives Matter. Nov 17 from 4-5:30 pm.

Panelists include Michael Blair (the United Church of Canada’s new General Secretary), Adele Halliday (the United Church of Canada’s new Anti-racism and Equity Officer), and Aina-Nia Ayo’dele Grant (the City of Toronto’s Director of Community Resources).

Check fairlawnchurch.ca for more details.

Register at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48a8ac29a7ffc16-racial. Zoom spots are limited and filling fast. The Zoom link will be sent before the event.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-17 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-17 @ 05:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.