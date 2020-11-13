Do Black Lives Matter? Panel Discussion

Join Fairlawn Avenue United Church’s online panel discussion on anti-racism to look at the issues, appropriate responses, and how to become allies with Black Lives Matter. Nov 17 from 4-5:30 pm.

Panelists include Michael Blair (the United Church of Canada’s new General Secretary), Adele Halliday (the United Church of Canada’s new Anti-racism and Equity Officer), and Aina-Nia Ayo’dele Grant (the City of Toronto’s Director of Community Resources).

Check fairlawnchurch.ca for more details.

Register at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48a8ac29a7ffc16-racial. Zoom spots are limited and filling fast. The Zoom link will be sent before the event.