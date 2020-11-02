To help address the challenges many in our community are facing, Rainbow Faith and Freedom is excited to introduce a brand new resource: Faith In Crisis. This LGBTQ2S+ friendly, multi-faith resource portal has been created to provide support for those in our community who struggle with religious-based discrimination – a struggle made even more challenging in a time of physical and social isolation.

Distancing measures have kept many of us from our chosen families and support networks. Many of life’s key celebrations have been put on hold indefinitely as we struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic. Each day can seem overwhelming and difficult – even more so than usual. We have created Faith In Crisis to help and support you during these times and beyond.

To celebrate the launch of Faith In Crisis, we are pleased to invite you to join us for our virtual “Launch Week” from November 24 to 29 – a week of online programming that takes an intersectional and multigenerational approach to supporting all of our mental and emotional health as we adapt our social and spiritual networks. https://rff.salsalabs.org/faithincrisis/index.html

Week of multi-faith discussions and panels, queer storytelling and book club, online film screenings, drag performances, sessions focused on both youth and seniors, spiritual support, breadmaking and much more.

Our facilitators, presenters and performers represent a diverse variety of faiths and religions, hailing from communities across Canada. They will bring us together in a virtual safe space setting to help us both heal and move forward amidst the challenges of the day.