Fareed Zakaria on “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”

One hour livestream featuring Fareed Zakaria (Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS, CNN Worldwide; Columnist, The Washington Post; author), in conversation with Anita M. McGahan (University Professor; Professor of Strategic Management, Professor, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy), and George E. Connell (Chair in Organizations & Society, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto) on Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World (WW Norton, 2020). April 14 from 5-6 pm. Cost: $40.95 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”, mailed to paid customers after the event). Advance registration requested.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210414FareedZakaria