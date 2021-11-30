Join Toronto OASIS for an online secular Sunday get-together. We are a welcoming community of diverse people who enjoy connecting every Sunday at 11am to have a chat, enjoy some music and hear a presentation on a timely subject. This Sunday we will be welcoming author Laurence Siegel who will be discussing his new book: Fewer, Richer, Greener: Facing the Future with Rational Optimism. Every Sunday we explore topics with open, accepting, inquisitive minds – Please join us this Sunday on Zoom.

