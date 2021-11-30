Readers' Choice 2021

Fewer, Richer, Greener: Facing the Future with Rational Optimism

Nov 30, 2021

14 14 people viewed this event.

Join Toronto OASIS for an online secular Sunday get-together. We are a welcoming community of diverse people who enjoy connecting every Sunday at 11am to have a chat, enjoy some music and hear a presentation on a timely subject. This Sunday we will be welcoming author Laurence Siegel who will be discussing his new book: Fewer, Richer, Greener: Facing the Future with Rational Optimism.  Every Sunday we explore topics with open, accepting, inquisitive minds – Please join us this Sunday on Zoom.

https://www.meetup.com/Toronto-Oasis/events/bhgwksyccqbhb/

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 12:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

