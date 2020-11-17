NOW MagazineAll EventsField Trip: Howie Tsui and Greg Girard

Howie Tsui’s animation Retainers of Anarchy (2017) is set in the Kowloon Walled City (1898–1994)—a tenement once situated on the fringes of British-occupied Hong Kong that housed at least 33,000 people on its 2.6-hectare footprint, though unofficial estimates suggest closer to 50,000 inhabitants. Rarely patrolled by police, it was known by locals as “the city of darkness.” During this program, Tsui is joined by Greg Girard, renowned Canadian photographer, who spent considerable time in the Kowloon Walled City, before it was demolished, documenting daily life. The program will end with questions from the audience. Dec 1 at 8 pm. Free.

https://thepowerplant.org/ProgramsEvents/Programs/Other-Programs/Field-Trip–Howie-Tsui-and-Greg-Girard-in-Conversa.aspx

For more information on Howie Tsui’s exhibition at The Power Plant, visit here.

