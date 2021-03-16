Field Trip: Mary Anne Barkhouse, Dianne Bos, Sarah Fuller, and Penelope Stewart

Early photographic processes have been the creative catalyst for four Canadian artists—Mary Anne Barkhouse, Dianne Bos, Sarah Fuller, and Penelope Stewart—during their annual get-togethers and self-directed residencies for several years. All four convene with The Power Plant’s Assistant Curator, Justine Kohleal, to discuss their individual and group work. March 26 at 1:30 pm.

MARY ANNE BARKHOUSE

Mary Anne Barkhouse was born in Vancouver, BC but has strong ties to both coasts as her mother is from the Nimpkish band, Kwakiutl First Nation of Alert Bay, BC, and her father is of German and British descent from Nova Scotia. She graduated with Honours from the Ontario College of Art in Toronto and has exhibited widely in Canada and the United States, while her work is part of major collections across Canada.

Inspired by issues surrounding empire and survival, Barkhouse creates installations that evoke consideration of the self as a response to history and environment. Barkhouse currently resides in the Haliburton Highlands of Ontario.

DIANNE BOS

Dianne Bos’ photographs have been exhibited internationally in numerous group and solo exhibitions since 1981. Her recent exhibition ‘The Sleeping Green: No Man’s Land 100 years later’ opened at the Canadian Cultural Centre in Paris in April 2017 and travelled across Canada. Many of Bos’s recent exhibitions feature work made with handmade cameras, walk-in light installations, and sound pieces. These tools and devices formulate and extend her investigations of journeying, time, and the science of light. She has received many awards and grants. She now divides her time between the foothills of the Rockies and the Pyrénées.

SARAH FULLER

Sarah Fuller works in photography, video and installation. Habitats, refuge and alternate interpretations of landscape are central themes. Sarah has been an artist in residence at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and Fondazione Antonio Ratti, Italy. Recent exhibitions include Terra Incogknita at PLATFORM Winnipeg and Refugio at the University of Lethbridge Art. Sarah’s work is in public and private collections, including the Canada Council for the Arts Art Bank, the Walter Phillips Gallery, and Global Affairs Canada.

PENELOPE STEWART

Penelope Stewart is an artist working across the various media of sculpture, architectural installations, experimental photography and works on paper.

Stewart received an MFA from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and in 2010 was elected to the Royal Canadian Academy of the Arts. She has received numerous grants and awards from the Canada Council, the Ontario Arts Council, the Toronto Arts Council and has been an artist in residence in Canada and Internationally. In 2018-19 she was the Nick Novak Fellow at Open Studio, Toronto, which allowed her the time for further research and exploration of analogue photo techniques. Stewart was born in Montréal, Québec and currently divides her time between Toronto and the Niagara Region.

Stewart is co-publisher/editor and artist/writer Jenn Law of art+reading, a serial journal that seeks to understand reading as material practice.

About Field Trip

Field Trip is a new online platform to deliver arts experiences with some of Canada’s most celebrated artists in a national partnership with leading arts organizations. Launched during the pandemic, this platform promotes programs of all kinds for all ages, from children’s activities to artist talks and workshops. These activities are designed to advance the work of our nation’s organizations through digital platforms on a range of subjects that engage communities and support artists, particularly during challenging times.