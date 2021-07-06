FOFS In Conversation with Evan Goldberg

In Conversation with Evan Goldberg: Co-Presented by Reel Start and TIFF Next Wave. A casual In Conversation Series discussion focusing on Evan Goldberg’s journey as a producer/writer/director and his body of work. The talk will touch on how to pursue a career in the industry and work on inspiring young creatives to follow their passions within film. Moderated by Radheyan Simmonpillai. Jul 9 at 8 pm. http://fofs.ca/industry

ABOUT FUTURE OF FILM SHOWCASE

The Future of Film Showcase (FOFS) is a Canadian not-for-profit media arts organization presenting short films from Canadian Filmmakers aged 40 and younger. FOFS fosters the future of emerging Canadian filmmakers by providing them with a platform that celebrates their art alongside an audience as unique as they are, and one that allows filmmakers to network, cultivate, and share their talent through an annual film festival and professional development events that are held throughout the year.

ABOUT REEL START

Reel Start was founded in 2016 by Filmmaker Evan Goldberg (Superbad, The Boys, The Disaster Artist) and Educator Adrienne Slover.

They became friends in university, and quickly connected over their shared love of working with youth and helping others. Ever since, they’ve worked together to inspire and empower students from underrepresented communities. They created Reel Start to build a path from the classroom to the film industry- giving students the chance to turn their stories into films, and their passion for filmmaking into a lifelong pursuit.

ABOUT TIFF NEXT WAVE

Founded in 2010, the TIFF Next Wave Committee is a group of 12 students ranging in age from 15 to 18 and selected from a competitive pool of hopeful young film enthusiasts. Hailing from specialized arts institutions, public schools, and private schools across the GTA, the Committee members’ tastes, opinions, and critical voices are as diverse as they are strong. Some are aspiring filmmakers, writers, and actors; some are interested in learning the business of film and festivals; some like planning cultural events; and some just love movies. All have demonstrated a spirit that has impressed TIFF leaders. With the guidance of TIFF staff, the Committee is charged with planning some major teen-oriented events at TIFF Bell Lightbox, including the TIFF Next Wave Film Festival.