for all, I care: Artist Talk

Join artists Luxvna Uthayakumar, Krish Dineshkumar, Aarati Akkapeddi, and Vasuki Shanmuganathan of Tamil Archive Project for a talk where they will interview each other about their artwork and process in relation to their exhibition for all, I care at Lakeshore Arts. Audiences are welcome to submit questions beforehand and enter into a discussion with the collective members during the Q&A. Oct 30, 2 pm. Free. https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lakeshorearts2/592715