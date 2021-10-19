Halloween

for all, I care: Artist Talk

Oct 19, 2021

Join artists Luxvna Uthayakumar, Krish Dineshkumar, Aarati Akkapeddi, and Vasuki Shanmuganathan of Tamil Archive Project for a talk where they will interview each other about their artwork and process in relation to their exhibition for all, I care at Lakeshore Arts. Audiences are welcome to submit questions beforehand and enter into a discussion with the collective members during the Q&A. Oct 30, 2 pm. Free. https://www.tickettailor.com/events/lakeshorearts2/592715

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
to 04:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

