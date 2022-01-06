fORUM: let’s begin

fORUM: Nasrin Himada invites Sebastian De Line, Michelle Jacques, Yaniya Lee, and Jocelyn Piirainen to speak in conversation. This program is the final event in a series organized by Himada that extend on the themes of Onyeka Igwe’s exhibition at Mercer Union, THE REAL STORY IS WHAT’S IN THAT ROOM. In a series of three conversations, Himada invites artists, curators, filmmakers, and scholars to take up timely questions around the power of the archive.

Presented by Mercer Union