fORUM: to go to the site of the wreck

Jan 6, 2022

fORUM: Nasrin Himada invites Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme, Onyeka Igwe, Gelare Khoshgozaran, and Aliya Pabani to speak in conversation. This program is the second of three events organized by Himada that extend on the themes of Onyeka Igwe’s exhibition at Mercer Union, THE REAL STORY IS WHAT’S IN THAT ROOM. In a series of three conversations, Himada invites artists, curators, filmmakers, and scholars to take up timely questions around the power of the archive.

The fORUM series is presented by Mercer Union.

Additional Details

Event Price - $0

Date And Time

Wed, Jan 19th, 2022 @ 2:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

