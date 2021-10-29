Founder’s Lecture 2021: Reimagining the Future Design of Museums

Join Bata Shoe Museum Director & Senior Curator Elizabeth Semmelhack as she sits down with award-winning architect Kulapat Yantrasast to discuss his inspiring projects, including his current redesign of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Rockefeller Wing, as well as his thoughts on designing museums in the future.

Nov 16 at 7 pm. Free. https://batashoemuseum.ca/event/2021-founders-lecture/

Regarded as a new generation architect, Kulapat’s interdisciplinary approach to architecture and design is largely shaped and inspired by his passion for food and society, viewing each project as a mix of ingredients that yields its own unique recipe. His numerous projects include the Academy of Motion Pictures of Arts and Sciences (Los Angeles), Contemporary Art Center (Bangkok, Thailand), Speed Art Museum (Louisville, KY), Albright-Knox Art Gallery Expansion (Buffalo, NY) and the upcoming Tchaikovsky Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre (Perm, Russia).