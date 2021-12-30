Join artist Leasho Johnson for a conversation about his work and influences. Johnson’s work is currently on view in the exhibition Fragments of Epic Memory.

Leasho Johnson is a visual artist working in painting, collage, sculpture and some digital media. He was born in Montego Bay but raised in Sheffield, a small town on the outskirts of Negril, Jamaica. Johnson uses his experience growing up black and queer to explore concepts around forming an identity within the post-colonial condition. Johnson was a 2021 Leslie Lowman fellow and graduated with an MFA in painting from the School of Art Institute Chicago in 2020. He obtained his BFA in Visual Communications at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in Jamaica in 2009. His works are in the permanent collections of the National Gallery of Jamaica and noted collectors. He participated in several historic exhibitions, both Caribbean-wide and internationally including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil and the Netherlands. He is a member of the Caribbean Art Initiative and a founding member of the group Dirty Crayons.

Image Credit: Leasho Johnson. Jaw bone (man looking back at the cane fields), 2019. Charcoal, watercolor, distemper, acrylic, oil stick, oil paint on canvas, Overall: 61 × 76.2 × 4.4 cm. Purchase, with funds from Friends of Global Africa and the Diaspora, 2021. © Leasho Johnson. 2021/30