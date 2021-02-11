Gender & Opera

NOW MagazineAll EventsGender & Opera

The Canadian Opera Company expands on its popular Women in Opera event with this interactive discussion exploring how gender constructs affect opera professionals, the art form itself, and beyond. The virtual event takes place on March 5 at 7 pm,  and is moderated by Aria Umezawa, Canadian stage director, consultant, and co-founder of Amplified Opera, the COC’s new Disruptor-in-Residence. The panel features Amplified Opera co-founders Teiya Kasahara, Marion Newman, and Asitha Tennekoon; COC Ensemble Studio baritone Jonah Spungin; performer, creator, and transgender advocate Avery Jean Brennan; and actor/singer Jonathan Christopher.

Following the discussion, viewers can participate in a live Q&A with the panelists using the YouTube and Facebook Live chat feature.

Admission: FREE. For full details on this program, visit http://coc.ca/GenderAndOpera

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-03-05 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-03-05 @ 08:00 PM
 

2021-03-05
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Theatre

Virtual Event

