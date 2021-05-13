Hot Docs at Home: Homelessness in the Time of COVID with Dr. Naheed Dosani

In conjunction with the Hot Docs at Home premiere screening of His Name is Ray http://bit.ly/3y8Nkw3, join a panel discussion on the realities currently facing Canada’s homeless population, and what we get right—and wrong—when it comes to representing our vulnerably housed on screen. Reflecting on the powerful story of Ray—an ex-sailor living on the streets of Toronto—as a starting point, the panelists will discuss the intersecting factors that contribute to the homelessness crisis—including drug use, skyrocketing housing costs, economic disparity—and how the devastating impact of the pandemic has shed an urgent new light on these systemic issues. What can both citizens and storytellers do to help bridge the gap and care for society’s unhoused with dignity and compassion? Free. May 26 at 7:30 pm.

Presented in partnership with Workman Arts

Free Live Panel tickets: http://bit.ly/2SPttSs

His Name is Ray is streaming on Hot Docs at Home until May 27. Become a Hot Docs Member to watch it for free: http://bit.ly/3y2pv94