Introduction to Islamic Arts and Crafts

We are pleased to announce a rare visit to Canada from UK based artists Richard Henry and Adam Williamson! Adam and Richard have travelled the world researching and learning from master craftsmen. They will share their stories and explain the process behind dazzling traditional applications, from woodcarving in Malaysia to ceramics in Morocco.

This lecture will investigate key symbolism behind the manifestation of these cultural palimpsests and the connections between the patterns found within the natural world and solar system, and those within Islamic art.

Don’t miss this exciting and unique event!

Date: Saturday August 13th, 2022, 7:15 PM

Registration is required as seating is limited – reserve your free ticket now!