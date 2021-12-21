OCAD University President’s Speaker Series:

How to Dress a Terran Emperor: A Respectful Dialogue with Costume Designer, Gersha Phillips

Award-winning costume designer, Gersha Phillips discusses the thinking and making of costumes for Star Trek: Discovery and her long list of film and television credits. Topics will include the role of 3D printing and other innovative technologies in costume design; diversity and inclusion in the film and television industry; and tips on where design students might find opportunities in the Toronto film and television industry.