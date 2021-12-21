In Conversation With Dr. Zoé Whitley About The Future Of Black Art 

OCAD University President Speaker Series:

Dr. Zoé Whitley, one of the UK’s most influential curators and cultural leaders discusses the future of Black art. The free-ranging conversation will cover the sustainability of diverse talent in the arts community, including how we can support the mosaic of artistic talent, while building a future where BIPOC artists thrive, including our galleries, monuments, street art and infrastructure. This includes the present and future of expanding art history and shifting institutional frameworks for artists.