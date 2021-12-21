Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 21, 2021

In Conversation With Dr. Zoé Whitley About The Future Of Black Art 

OCAD University President Speaker Series:

Dr. Zoé Whitley, one of the UK’s most influential curators and cultural leaders discusses the future of Black art. The free-ranging conversation will cover the sustainability of diverse talent in the arts community, including how we can support the mosaic of artistic talent, while building a future where BIPOC artists thrive, including our galleries, monuments, street art and infrastructure. This includes the present and future of expanding art history and shifting institutional frameworks for artists.  

Date And Time

Tue, Jan 11th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 12:30 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Art

