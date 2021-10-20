From Dogs and Dolphins to Apes to Octopods: The Amazing Minds of Animals

Join Toronto OASIS for an online secular Sunday get-together. We are a welcoming community of diverse people who enjoy connecting every Sunday at 11am to have a chat, enjoy some music and hear a presentation on a timely subject. This Sunday our speaker is computational neuroscientist Dr. Mark Reimers, who will be sharing recent discoveries about the minds of animals. We explore topics with open, accepting, inquisitive minds – Please join us this Sunday on Zoom!

https://www.meetup.com/Toronto-Oasis/events/bhgwksyccnbgc/