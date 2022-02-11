From Hairbrush to Paintbrush: The Remarkable Art of Kwame Delfish

From the recently released commemorative coin paying tribute to the Underground Railroad to his incredible works on canvas, multifaceted artist Kwame Delfish’s interests and talents span a variety of mediums and industries. He joins ROM’s Silvia Forni to talk about his recent works, inspirations, and his wide-ranging career as a Toronto-based creator.

ROM Connects virtual program. Feb 23 at 1 pm. FREE with RSVP