From Hairbrush to Paintbrush: The Remarkable Art of Kwame Delfish

Feb 11, 2022

12 12 people viewed this event.

From the recently released commemorative coin paying tribute to the Underground Railroad to his incredible works on canvas, multifaceted artist Kwame Delfish’s interests and talents span a variety of mediums and industries. He joins ROM’s Silvia Forni to talk about his recent works, inspirations, and his wide-ranging career as a Toronto-based creator.

ROM Connects virtual program. Feb 23 at 1 pm. FREE with RSVP

Additional Details

Event Price - Free with RSVP

Date And Time

Wed, Feb 23rd, 2022 @ 1:00 PM
to 02:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

