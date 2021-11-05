New restaurants

Nov 5, 2021

Full Moon Meditation

The Toronto Esoteric Group now hosts Full Moon Meditations at the Toronto Theosophical Society. Please join us on Friday, November 19th at 7:30-9pm to take part in our efforts during the Full Moon to sound the Sacred Word, OM, as a service to Humanity. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 792 Glencairn, Toronto, Ontario M6B 2A3

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 562308

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Community Events

